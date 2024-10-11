Islamabad police receive salary boost as PM Shehbaz announces increase

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced a raise in salaries of the Islamabad Police, equalising them with those of the Punjab Police, ARY News reported.

Addressing ‘Police Darbar’ at Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad, the prime minister paid glowing tribute to the police force for its bravery and courage, announcing a raise in Islamabad police salary.

PM Shehbaz said that all possible financial support will be extended for professional training and capacity building of police to make it a model force.

The prime minister said Islamabad Police effectively thwarted a recent violent political rally in the federal capital that was aimed at creating chaos.

Mentioning the initiatives like Punjab Safe City, Dolphin Force and Elite Force during his tenures as Chief Minister Punjab, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always focused on reforms in the police force.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Prime Minister’s visit to the Police Lines Headquarter is aimed at acknowledging the services being rendered by the police for the protection of the people.

He said during the past five months, the crime rate in the federal capital has decreased by 38 percent. He said in the recent days, the security forces performed their duties untiringly round the clock which is highly commendable.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Police Lines, a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented guard of honour to the Prime Minister.

The prime minister laid the floral wreath at the Monument of Martyrs and offered fateha. He also wrote his remarks in the visitor’s book.

He also met with the families of the martyrs and commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the prime minister visited Islamabad and reviewed the arrangements for upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and other high officials were also present on this occasion.

During the visit, the Interior Minister and relevant authorities briefed the Prime Minister on the reception arrangements for the guests attending the SCO meeting.