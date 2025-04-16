Islamabad police’s retired SP arrested for murder of policeman

MANSEHRA: A retired Superintendent of Islamabad Police, Arif Shah, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a young policeman named Hamza.

Islamabad police also apprehended Arif Shah’s son and brother-in-law in connection with the case.

According to police sources, 30-year-old Hamza was abducted from the jurisdiction of Aabpara Police Station in Islamabad.

During the investigation, Arif Shah was taken to the Khaki area of Mansehra, where he identified the location of Hamza’s grave. Police later exhumed the body from the site.

Authorities stated that a financial dispute between Arif Shah and Hamza appears to be the motive behind the crime.

Notably, Arif Shah had previously been arrested during his service in connection with the murder of a young lady constable, Iqra Nazir, of the Islamabad Police. However, he was released after the police failed to prove the charges against him.

Read More: Islamabad Police dismiss 15 officers for misconduct

Earlier, Fifteen personnel of Islamabad Capital Police, including five Head Constables and seven Constables, have been dismissed from service over negligence in duty and misuse of authority.

According to a police official, departmental inquiries were conducted under the supervision of a Superintendent of Police (SP), which found the personnel guilty of misconduct and failure to perform their duties effectively.

The dismissed officers include Sub-Inspector Qasim Zia, Sub-Inspector Talat Mehmood, Assistant Sub-Inspector Zaheer Ahmed, Head Constables Almas Haider, Muhammad Ishaq, Waqas Idrees, Naveed Butter, and Sajid Mehmood.

He added that Constables Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Imran, Nazim Abbas, Zahid Khan, Ahsan Farooq, Imran Ahmed, and Qazi Azhar have also been removed from service following the inquiry.