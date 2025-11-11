Islamabad blast: Post-mortem of seven victims completed, survivors show resolve against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The post-mortem of the martyred in a ‘suicide’ bomb blast in G-11, an area of the capital, near the Kachheri, was underway.

Hospital sources said that so far, the post-mortem of the seven individuals killed in an explosion has been completed.

The autopsy of the deceased, Muhammad Ashfaq, Iftikhar Khan, Saqlain Mehdi, Tariq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, and Raja Adil, have been completed.

Sources further said that following the legal procedures, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families.

It is to be remembered that at least 12 people were martyred and 21 were injured in a suicide bomb blast near Islamabad Kachheri on Tuesday.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the scene, while rescue teams shifted the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The explosion also damaged nearby parked vehicles and motorcycles, officials confirmed. The fire has since been brought under control.

Entire Nation Stands United Against Terrorism

On the other hand, the spirits of those who survived the blast are high, and they have delivered a strong message to terrorists and against terrorism, saying that the entire nation is united against terrorism.

An injured person in a blast said, “The entire nation stands united against terrorism. We have been making sacrifices from day one and will continue to do so for the country.”

Another survivor in the blast said that Afghan terrorists were receiving funding from India and Israel.

The mother of a wounded child expressed her anguish, saying that Pakistanis gave shelter and food to Afghans, and today those have turned into our enemies.

Despite the attack, citizens remain audacious. A senior injured citizen said, “No one can harm Pakistan. As long as those who recite the Kalima live in this country, Pakistan will always emerge victorious.” Another injured cautioned India not to interfere in Pakistan.