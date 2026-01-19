Islamabad, Rawalpindi hit by 5.8 magnitude earthquake

5.8 magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake tremors measured 5.8 on the Richter scale were reported in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Seismological Centre reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located in North-Western Kashmir.

Tremors forced people to rush out of homes and offices. No immediate reports of casualties or damage were received.

Earlier in December 2025, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in Karachi and its surrounding areas, with an earthquake measuring 5.2 in magnitude and a depth of 12 kilometres.

According to the Seismological Centre, earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of the city at 12:51am.

Tremors were reported in areas including SITE Area, Saddar and Clifton, as well as DHA Phase 8 and PECHS. Residents of PECHS, Shah Faisal Colony, Liaquatabad and Buffer Zone also felt the quake, with people in Liaquatabad describing the tremors as particularly strong.