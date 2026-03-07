Islamabad schools to get 10-day break combining Eid and spring holidays

ISLAMABAD: In the federal capital, schools will enjoy a 10-day holiday period combining spring and Eid-ul-Fitr breaks.

The federal government announced spring holidays for all federal educational institutions in Islamabad from Tuesday, March 24, to Friday, March 27.

These will be followed by the weekly offs on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. Schools will reopen on Monday, March 30, according to an official notification.

Director Academics Riffat Jabeen urged all teaching staff to ensure attendence on March 30 for the announcement of in-house annual examination results.

Authorities confirmed that the spring holidays are aligned with the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to provide an extended break for students and staff. Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 holidays likely to be observed in Pakistan from Friday, March 20, to Monday, March 23.

Academic activities across schools and colleges will be suspended during this period to observe the festival.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced a holiday for all schools and educational institutions on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, on account of Youm-e-Ali (R.A), ARY News reported.

The Sindh Education Department issued a notification stating that both public and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on March 11 in observance of Youm-e-Ali.

Youm-e-Ali is an annual day of commemoration for the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), on the 21st of Ramadan. The day is observed with mourning processions and strict security arrangements in Pakistan.