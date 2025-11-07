Islamabad: Security guard chops off wife's legs with axe; victim dies

ISLAMABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, a security guard brutally tortured his wife and chopped off both her legs with an axe in Islamabad. The victim succumbed to her injuries due to severe blood loss, ARY News reported.

The horrific crime occurred within the limits of the Police Station Sunbul situation in Shehzad Town in the federal capital.

According to preliminary police investigation, the couple had a history of domestic disputes and the husband routinely subjected his wife to torture.

Today, a domestic altercation escalated beyond all limits when the husband used an axe to sever both his wife’s legs. She was rushed to a hospital but died from excessive blood loss.

Police informed that the couple was alone at home during the fight. However, area residents called the police after hearing the loud noise from the altercation.

The victim’s brother has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the husband, who is now in police custody.

Earlier, the culprit had fled from the scene, and the police arrested him later.

In another abuse against a girl student, a shocking incident has been reported at a private university in Faisalabad, where a female student was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a university driver inside the campus parking area.

The victim, identified as a female BSc student, accused the driver, identified as Adnan, of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint inside a university van parked in the parking area.

Police said two university van drivers, Adnan and Owais, have been arrested and a case has been registered against them on charges of rape and blackmail.

Authorities revealed that the main accused, Adnan, had hacked the female student’s mobile phone and obtained her private photos, which he used to threaten and blackmail her. The suspect also allegedly extorted five tolas of gold from the victim under these threats.

Investigating officers confirmed that further interrogation of the arrested suspects is underway.