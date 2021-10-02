Islamabad: Seven of a family die as car fell in nullah near Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD: A speeding car fell into a nullah near Bhara Kahu late night here leaving seven members of a family dead, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Those killed in the mishap including six women, according to the area police.

The accident occurred when the ill-fated car was slipped away in the rain and plunged into a nullah.

The incident took place in the midnight and the victims remained unattended at the place of the accident till the early morning when the police was reported about it. They, however, were succumbed to their injuries till that time.

According to a report, the victims were returning after attending a wedding party.

The dead bodies were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital.