Popular bakery, cafe sealed over hygiene violations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Food Authority carried out operations across various areas of the federal capital to tackle food adulteration and counterfeit practices, ARY News reported on Sunday

During the inspections, a popular bakery and café were sealed, while eight other units were heavily fined for serious health and hygiene violations, according to the deputy director of the Food Authority.

Authorities confiscated and destroyed large quantities of substandard oil and expired food items during the crackdown. In total, 50 food outlets and production units were inspected, with 40 of them issued notices for necessary improvements.

The operation aimed to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene regulations across Islamabad.

Dr. Tahira Siddique, Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, stated that major violations of established food safety rules resulted in strict actions and heavy fines.

The inspections revealed severe hygiene issues, including poor cleanliness in kitchens, pest infestations, improper storage methods, use of rusty utensils for food preparation, open drains, filthy washing areas, and overall unsanitary conditions.

The Islamabad Food Authority remains committed to ensuring public health and safety by strictly enforcing food quality standards throughout the federal capital.

