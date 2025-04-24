Islamabad’s state-of-the-art IT Park to be inaugurated on THIS date

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Information Technology Park is set to be inaugurated on August 14, offering purpose-built facilities for tech startups, freelancers, and export-oriented software companies, an official from the Ministry of IT said.

Spanning 66,893 square meters, the state-of-the-art park will comprise two basements, a ground floor, and nine upper floors. It is designed to accommodate 120 office spaces for IT and IT-enabled service (ITeS) companies, as well as a startup incubation center with 15 dedicated offices.

The official added that the park will feature a business support center providing legal, marketing, and financial advisory services. It will also host an industry-academia linkage center to promote collaboration between educational institutions and the IT sector, and a Tier III Data Center—Pakistan’s first of its kind—to ensure uninterrupted power and data security.

“This will be one of the highest standard data centers in the country and a significant milestone for Pakistan’s IT infrastructure,” the official said.

He said that the park would serve as a platform for fostering cooperation among local and international academia, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers.

In addition to the Islamabad facility, a similar IT park is planned near Karachi airport. The initiative aims to improve workspace availability and supporting infrastructure for IT and ITeS firms, while also boosting the industry’s growth.

According to the ministry official, both parks will help bridge the infrastructure gap in the IT sector, promote technology transfer, facilitate research and development, support the commercialization of innovation, and strengthen links between higher education and the production sector. These developments are also expected to enhance Pakistan’s IT exports and global competitiveness.