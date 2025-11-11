CCTV footage of Islamabad suicide attack surfaces

ISLAMABAD: CCTV footage of the suicide attack near the Islamabad Kacheri, which claimed at least 12 lives and left 21 others injured, has surfaced, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The footage shows a police vehicle arriving near the district courts, moments before a powerful explosion ripped through the area. A lawyer can be seen walking past the vehicle seconds before the blast.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber remained near the gate for 10 to 15 minutes before detonating the explosives. The explosion engulfed nearby vehicles in flames, causing extensive damage.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the scene shortly after the blast, while rescue teams shifted the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Hospital sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition, warning that the death toll may rise.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of the explosion outside Islamabad’s G-11 district courts, directing authorities to complete the search operation swiftly and submit a comprehensive investigation report.

During the visit, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the minister on the incident. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other senior police officials were also present.

Minister Naqvi strongly condemned what he described as an Indian-sponsored and Afghan Taliban-backed proxy attack by the extremist group Khawarij, terming it a cowardly act of terrorism.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Naqvi extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He emphasized that those responsible for the deadly blast must be brought to justice without delay.

“The culprits must be arrested as soon as possible, and a full investigation report should be presented,” the interior minister directed.