Islamabad suicide blast initial report revealed

ISLAMABAD: The Initial report into the Islamabad suicide blast has been released by the authorities on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

At least 12 people were martyred and 21 were injured in a suicide bomb blast near the Islamabad Kacheri.

According to an initial report, the suicide bomber arrived on foot outside the district courts in Islamabad.

The report states that the attacker remained seated near the gate for some time.

Security personnel were conducting checks on people entering the premises, and it appears the bomber intended to go inside. However, due to the ongoing security screening, the attacker was stopped and subsequently detonated the explosives on the road outside.

At the time of the explosion, between 35 to 40 people were present in the vicinity, the preliminary report added.

The explosion also damaged nearby parked vehicles and motorcycles, officials confirmed. The fire has since been brought under control.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Sources said that body parts believed to be of the suicide bomber, including the head, were recovered from the site.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Police and the Chief Commissioner visited the scene and were briefed on the incident and the ongoing investigation.