Islamabad suicide bomber identified, facilitator arrested

ISLAMABAD: The suicide bomber who carried out the attack near the Islamabad district courts has been identified as an Afghan national, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing security sources.

According to the sources, a facilitator linked to the attack has been arrested who belonged to the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The suspect was traced and apprehended during a search operation launched after the incident.

Police sources said that five suspects have been detained from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as part of the investigation. Authorities are currently determining the extent of their involvement and assistance to the suicide bomber.

Investigations have revealed that the suicide bomber arrived at the district courts on a motorcycle booked through a ride-hailing service. The bike rider has also been taken into custody for questioning.

According to police officials, the bomber first travelled from Golra to Chungi No. 26 using another online ride service before proceeding toward the judicial complex. CCTV footage helped investigators trace the rider and confirm the bomber’s movements.

“The bomber paid the fare to the bike rider and was wearing a mask throughout the journey,” a police official said.

Authorities said the attacker made several attempts to enter the judicial complex but failed due to strict security checks. He reportedly roamed around the area for nearly 15 minutes before detonating himself when a police vehicle approached the scene.

Earlier, the Federal Judicial Complex was reopened under strict security following the suicide blast outside the Islamabad district courts.

The blast outside the Judicial Complex claimed the lives of at least 12 people and over a dozen were injured on Tuesday.

A large number of lawyers and litigants arrived at the courts amid heightened security measures.

According to officials, entry for lawyers’ clerks is being permitted only after showing official identification cards, while litigants are allowed inside after security checks and registration of their details.