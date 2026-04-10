Islamabad Talks 2026: Pakistan announces visa-on-arrival policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday announced a special visa-on-arrival policy for individuals traveling to attend the Islamabad Talks 2026, including delegates and international media.

In a statement on X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan welcomes all participants, including journalists from countries involved in the talks.

He stated that all airlines have been instructed to allow boarding for such travelers even without prior visas, as immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue visas on arrival.

The Ministry of Interior has also issued a formal notification confirming that all individuals traveling for the Islamabad Talks 2026 will be granted visa-on-arrival facilities.

Airlines have been directed to facilitate these passengers, while special facilitation desks have been established at airports to assist arriving delegates.

The move comes as Pakistan takes center stage diplomatically following a recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with Islamabad set to host critical negotiations between the two sides.

According to sources, delegation-level talks are scheduled to begin today, with the main phase of negotiations expected on Saturday.

The United States delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance, along with senior negotiator Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the venue of the talks and reviewed the security arrangements.

Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue has gained international attention, particularly after last-minute mediation efforts by its civilian and military leadership helped bring both sides back to the negotiating table following tensions.