Islamabad Talks: Bilawal says lack of trust a key-challenge for Iran, US

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that a lack of trust between the United States and Iran will remain a major challenge in the ongoing diplomatic process, referring to the high-stakes Islamabad Talks.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Bilawal Bhutto said the Iran conflict has affected the entire world, triggering a global economic crisis. He expressed hope that a ceasefire would pave the way for stable and lasting global peace.

He noted that Pakistan is hosting direct negotiations between the two sides, adding that the world’s attention is focused on the delegations arriving in the federal capital for the Islamabad Talks. He said bringing both parties to the negotiating table is itself a major achievement, as Pakistan is playing a key diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed optimism that both sides would choose diplomacy and negotiations to resolve tensions. He reiterated that the international community currently has no “Plan B,” stressing that “Plan A” must remain the peaceful resolution of the conflict through the Islamabad Talks.

He further said that achieving a peaceful settlement depends on all stakeholders, including the parties involved and the wider global community. Bilawal added that Pakistan wants to see the issue resolved through peaceful means and continues to support diplomatic efforts aimed at long-term stability.

Pakistan has come into the global spotlight following the ceasefire between the United States (US) and Iran, as Islamabad prepares to host crucial talks between the two sides today and tomorrow.

Hours before the two-week ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, mediation efforts to ​end the conflict appeared to have fallen apart.

But ​a last-ditch effort by Pakistan’s military and civilian ⁠leadership brought Iran back to the negotiating table.

According to sources, delegation-level discussions will take place today, while the key central phase of negotiations is scheduled for Saturday.

The United States will be represented by Vice President JD Vance, senior negotiator Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the venue of the talks, where he reviewed the security arrangements.