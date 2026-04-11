Iran's delegation arrives in Islamabad for crucial talks with US

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s delegation arrived in Islamabad on Friday night at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

The high-level delegation, led by Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reached the capital to take part in the Islamabad Talks.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, along with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Ishaq Dar expressed hope that all parties would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating efforts toward a lasting and durable resolution of the conflict.

Islamabad is hosting multiple foreign delegations arriving for the high-profile talks between Iran and the United States, with stringent security measures in place across the capital.

According to sources, Gulf countries, China, and Russia are expected to participate in the talks as observers.

“Iran seeks a permanent ceasefire along with guarantees for sustainable peace in the future,” sources said, adding that China, alongside Pakistan, played a key role in persuading Iran toward the ceasefire.

Pakistan is hosting these historic talks following a 15-day truce reportedly brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have implemented strict security arrangements for the dialogue. A police spokesperson stated that the Red Zone and adjoining areas have been closed to all traffic except authorized government vehicles.

Additionally, a traffic advisory has been issued restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into the federal capital starting Wednesday.