PM Shehbaz meets JD Vance, hopes Islamabad Talks will lead to durable peace

ISLAMABAD: As the Islamabad Talks commenced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US Vice President JD Vance, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The US vice president was accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Commending US and Iran for their commitment to constructive engagement, the prime minister expressed hope that the talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.

Earlier, JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to participate in the dialogue with Iran. He is leading a high-level US delegation that includes Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie A. Baker was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the US vice president, Dar commended the United States’ commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

He expressed hope that all parties would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to continue facilitating efforts toward a lasting and durable resolution of the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Iran’s delegation comprising more than 70 members also arrived in Islamabad on Friday night at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take part in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Pakistan is hosting these historic talks following a 15-day truce reportedly brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.