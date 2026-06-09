Islamabad to get new School of Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has inaugurated the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad, marking a milestone in strengthening pharmaceutical education, public health research, and health workforce development in Pakistan.

Addressing the event, Mustafa Kamal acknowledged that Pakistan has the talent, institutional capacity, and professional potential to build a stronger and more resilient health system from within.

He underlined the importance of producing competent doctors, pharmacists, and public health professionals who can serve society with integrity, professionalism, and a strong sense of public responsibility.

The Minister for National Health Services also emphasized the need to shift the national health focus from treatment to prevention. “Our goal should be to keep people healthy and prevent them from becoming patients,” he said.

He noted that expanding hospitals alone would not be sufficient to address the country’s healthcare challenges. Instead, he called for greater investment in primary healthcare, disease prevention, and health promotion.

He added that a stronger health system was essential not only for public wellbeing but also for economic stability and sustainable development of Pakistan.

Syed Mustafa Kamal stressed the need for a trained, ethical, and prevention-oriented health workforce capable of protecting communities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and reducing the burden of disease before illness occurs.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan stated that pharmaceutical sciences constitute a vital pillar of the healthcare system, adding that the new School of Pharmaceutical Sciences would strengthen academic and policy contributions in pharmacy, regulation, and health systems development.