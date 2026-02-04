Islamabad to receive 10 million gallons of water daily from new dam

ISLAMABAD: The district administration’s revenue department will acquire land for the Shahdara Dam, as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) moves forward with the project.

The dam, to be built in the Shahdara area, is expected to supply 10 million gallons of water daily to Islamabad residents.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting and directed officials to take steps for the early launch of the project.

According to a press release, officers informed the chairman that WAPDA has completed the feasibility study, which includes initial estimates for land acquisition, water conveyance, and a treatment plant.

The dam will cover 25 acres and work on the design will begin soon. The PC-1 proposal will later be submitted to the CDA’s Development Working Party for approval.

Randhawa instructed that Suparco conduct a survey before land acquisition begins and emphasized that all land matters must follow legal requirements.

He added that the feasibility report and detailed design should be submitted to the committee handling water issues in the twin cities for review and approval.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued revised property valuation rates for Islamabad following demands from traders, cutting values by 30 to 50 per cent, according to an official notification.

Under the revised assessment, the FBR has revalued residential and commercial plots at 68 different locations across the federal capital.

In Sector B-17, the valuation of plots with possession has been reduced from Rs50,000 to Rs30,000 per square yard, while the rate for non-possession plots has been slashed from Rs40,000 to Rs15,000 per square yard.

The notification states that under SRO-163, the valuation rates notified through SRO-2390 dated 12 December 2025 will now be applicable.

In some of Islamabad’s most expensive areas, the valuation for plots in Sector E-7 has been cut from Rs600,000 to Rs225,000 per square yard. Similarly, in sectors F-6 and F-7, the rate has been reduced from Rs500,000 to Rs210,000 per square yard.

The revised rates are expected to provide relief to the real estate sector and encourage property transactions in the capital.