Islamabad traffic advisory issued for Tri-Nations series

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued an updated traffic advisory for the ongoing Tri-Nations Cricket Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will continue until 29 November.

Citizens have been urged to plan additional travel time due to team movements between Islamabad and the stadium.

An ITP official said on Sunday that more than 300 traffic officers have been deployed to manage traffic flow during match days as well as team departures and returns. The advisory will remain effective until 29 November.

According to the plan, traffic on Expressway and Srinagar Highway may experience delays, especially during peak hours. Citizens are advised to add 15–20 minutes of additional time to their travel schedule.

Drone surveillance and digital monitoring are also being used to track congestion points in real time, enabling quick adjustments in deployment where required.

To avoid delays during team movement, ITP has advised motorists to use: IJP Road, 9th Avenue, Margalla Road, service roads parallel to the Expressway and Srinagar Highway.

Public transport may also be temporarily diverted depending on security requirements, the statement added.

The ITP spokesperson said that the department is utilising all available resources to ensure minimum inconvenience to commuters. Continuous traffic updates will be provided through the Islamabad Police’s official social media platforms and radio.

The ITP requested citizens to follow lane discipline, cooperate with traffic staff, and remain patient during temporary closures.

“For emergencies, citizens may contact Pukar-15, while traffic-related assistance is available on the ITP helpline 1915”, the statement noted.