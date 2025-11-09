Islamabad traffic advisory issued for One-Day and Tri-Nation Cricket Series

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for the ongoing One-Day and Tri-Nation Cricket Series being held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Over 300 officers have been deployed across the federal capital to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience during the matches.

An ITP official said on Sunday that special arrangements have been made to facilitate the movement of cricket teams from Islamabad to the stadium and to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

He said that alternative routes have been designated for motorists in case of temporary road closures:

If Faisal Avenue is closed: Motorists may use Srinagar Highway, Club Road via Faizabad, or Park Road via Lehtrar Road.

If 9th Avenue is closed: Citizens may take Sabzi Mandi Mor–Police Lines Chowk via Srinagar Highway, or from the Rawalpindi side, use Golra Mor–Peshawar Mor–Srinagar Highway.

For those traveling from Margalla Road towards Khanna: The alternate route is Blue Area–Club Road–Lehtrar Road.

The spokesperson added that ITP officers have been deployed along service roads to guide motorists and maintain traffic discipline. He cautioned that traffic flow on the Expressway and Srinagar Highway may slow down during team movements, particularly during peak hours.

Motorists were advised to plan their journeys with extra time and remain patient during movement hours. The ITP, he said, is making every effort to minimize public inconvenience.

Traffic updates and advisories are being shared through Islamabad Police’s official social media pages and FM Radio 92.4. For assistance or emergencies, citizens can contact Pucar-15 or the Traffic Helpline 1915.