Islamabad traffic diversion plan for Muharram 2025

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has finalized a special traffic and diversion plan for the 8th Muharram procession on Friday.

The plan aims to ensure the safety of participants and maintain a smooth flow of traffic throughout Islamabad during the procession.

An official told state-run APP that the main procession will start from Jamia Al-Murtaza in G-9/4 and proceed through Rohtas Road, Tufail Niazi Road, Shan-ul-Haq Road in G-9/1, and Police Quarters Service Road. It will culminate at House No. 14 near Jamia Al-Sadiq in G-9/2.

He said that Rohtas Road (Police Quarter Turn), Tufail Niazi Road (G-10 side), and Khurram Road will be closed to general traffic during the procession.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider advised the public to use alternative routes including Neelum Road, 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, and Srinagar Highway to avoid inconvenience.

CTO Zeeshan said that citizens may also use Margalla Road and the 7th Avenue Loop as alternate options.

CTO urged citizens to strictly avoid illegal parking around the procession route to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO Zeeshan appealed to the public to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas and cooperate with the traffic police.

He said the ICT Traffic Police will be actively guiding citizens and ensuring the safe movement of the mourning procession.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced that there will be no loadsheding on the 9th and 10th of Muharram 2025, ARY News reported.

A PESCO spokesperson confirmed that uninterrupted electricity supply will be ensured for imam bargahs during these days.

PESCO has designated 94 feeders to provide round-the-clock electricity throughout the specified period. A dedicated control room has been established at PESCO’s headquarters, staffed with senior officials to monitor and manage the power supply effectively.

The spokesperson also stated that power lines hanging along the routes of 2025 processions have been removed to ensure safety and prevent disruptions.