Indonesian President arrival: Islamabad Traffic police issues traffic advisory for Dec 8, 9

Islamabad: Owing to the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on a two-day official visit, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic advisory for the public, ARY News reported.

The ITP has advised residents of the capital city that traffic will be heavier than normal on December 8th and 9th.

Day-Wise Traffic Disruptions

Monday, December 8th: Traffic will be heavier than usual from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM (noon).

Tuesday, December 9th: Capital city roads will experience heavier-than-usual load between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

Affected Routes and Alternative Paths

The Traffic Police informed the public that traffic on Faisal Avenue, Express Highway, and Srinagar Highway will be heavier than normal.

Citizens are advised to use alternative thoroughfares and avoid unnecessary travel during the specified timings on Monday and Tuesday.

Red Zone Closures and Entry

The Express Roundabout and the Marriott gates of the Red Zone will be closed for the next two days, the traffic police apprised.

Citizens should use Serena, NADRA, and Margalla Roads for entering the Red Zone.

Origin Destination Suggested Route Rawalpindi To Islamabad Use Rawal Road, 9th Avenue, Faqir A. P. Road (or Fakera BP Road), and Srinagar Highway. Islamabad To Rawalpindi Use the path from Zero Point to Srinagar Highway, entering to 9th Avenue. Murree, Bhara Kahu To Islamabad Use the thoroughfare via Ring Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, and Lehtrar Road.

The traffic advisory informed that Islamabad Traffic Police personnel will be deployed at various locations across the city to guide the citizens.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will reach Islamabad on Monday on a two-day official visit.

He is undertaking the visit on the special invitation by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Indonesian President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials. The upcoming visit carries added significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

During his stay, President Prabowo Subianto will hold delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister. He will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.