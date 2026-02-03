Islamabad United, Karachi Kings announce retentions

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, have revealed their retentions ahead of the landmark auction, which is set to be held on February 11.

The 2020 winners announced their retentions in a social media posts, which stats: Core secured. The #KingsSquad starts strong as we present our top 4⃣ retentions for HBL PSL 11.

The players include Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, and Saad Baig.

Meanwhile, the three-time winners of the PSL, United, announcing their retentions wrote “More big news coming soon. @shadab0800 – Platinum @salman150kph – Gold @gousie08 – Silver. These are the 3 retentions for #HBLPSL season 11,” the caption of the post read.

It is worth mentioning that PSL is set to move to an auction, marking a shift from the traditional draft system.

Under the new structure, each franchise will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players, with the condition of one player per category.

Moreover, this time around, teams could not retain up to eight players, along with additional provisions such as mentors, brand ambassadors and the Right to Match (RTM) option.

For PSL 11, the PCB has also abolished the mentor, brand ambassador and RTM clauses altogether, streamlining the squad-building process ahead of the auction.

In the Platinum category, Islamabad had named six players, the most among all franchises.

Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, and Imad Wasim were all placed in the Platinum category.

For the unversed, the PSL 11 will get underway on March 26, 2026, and will mark Faisalabad’s first-ever stint as a host city. The venue will join Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, expanding the league to five host cities.