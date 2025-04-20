Islamabad United’s Matt Short ruled out of PSL 10

Islamabad United allrounder Matt Short has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 ahead of their game against Karachi Kings.

In a statement on Sunday, the defending champions said that the all-rounder will miss the remainder of the PSL 10 due to a recurrence of the injury he sustained during the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Following his arrival in Pakistan, Matt [Short] had shown encouraging signs of recovery. However, discomfort resurfaced during training sessions, prompting immediate assessment by Islamabad United’s medical team in close consultation with Cricket Australia’s medical staff,” as per the statement.

Following the medical review, the franchise and Cricket Australia decided to send Matt Short back to Australia to continue his rehabilitation.

“As a result, Matt Short has returned to Australia to continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of Cricket Australia,” the franchise said.

Read more: What’s fueling Sahibzada Farhan’s dream run in PSL 10?

Thanking the Australia allrounder for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp, the Islamabad United said that they remain fully committed to the well-being of all players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islamabad United (@islamabadunitedpsl)

The development came as the side is set to lock horns with Karachi Kings in the 10th game of the ongoing PSL 10 in Karachi.

The defending champions remain undefeated in the tournament, having won three out of their three games.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have won two out of their three game and sit in the third spot on the points table.