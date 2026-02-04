Islamabad United rope in Devon Conway for PSL 11

Islamabad United have signed New Zealand top-order batter Devon Conway for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

The outfit announced the direct signing of the Kiwi batter via the social media account for a whopping prize money of PKR 63 million.

“The 4th Fastest man to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket joins Islamabad United.

Devon Conway it is!! The Kiwi star is ready to light up the #HBLPSL11 as our direct signing. Welcome to the #ISLUFamily,” the caption of the post read.

Conway, who is part of New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad, will be playing for the first time in the tournament.

The left-hander had represented New Zealand in 32 Tests, 43 ODIs, and 66 T20Is. In the shorter format, Conway has amassed 1739 runs at an average of 35.48 with a strike rate of 128.81.

Overall, he is highly experienced in global T20 cricket, having played 229 T20s and accumulated 7033 runs, including two centuries.

In the past, Conway has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings; however, this time, he will be part of the landmark PSL season.

A day earlier, Islamabad United also announced their retentions for PSL 11, which included skipper Shadab Khan, pacer Salman Irshad, and USA batter Andries Gous.

According to the details, star all-rounder Shadab has been retained in the Platinum category for a fee of PKR 70 million, while fast bowler Salman Irshad, who has been kept in the Gold category, will earn PKR 12 million.

With these retentions, Islamabad United have so far spent PKR 159 million from the overall franchise budget ahead of the auction.

For the unversed, each franchise has been allotted a total budget of PKR 450 million for PSL 11, while an additional PKR 55 million has been reserved for direct signings under the league’s new auction-based model.

Notably, PSL 11 marks a major shift in the league’s player recruitment process as the traditional draft system has been replaced by an auction format for the first time in PSL history.