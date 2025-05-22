web analytics
Islamabad United suffer blow as Alex Hales exits PSL 10

LAHORE: Islamabad United faced a significant blow ahead of Qualifier 2 in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, as English star batter Alex Hales withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons.

Hales announced his exit through an Instagram story, where he thanked the franchise for the opportunity to rejoin the squad and extended his best wishes for the rest of the campaign.

According to sources, the experienced opener joined the team for only two matches before returning to England to attend a friend’s wedding.

Islamabad United will take on their opponents in the crucial Qualifier 2 on May 23 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators qualified for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final after defeating Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 210, the defending champions were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs, losing the game by 30 runs.

Islamabad United were off to a dismal start as Alex Hales fell in the second over for a duck.

His opening partner, Sahibzada Farhan, was joined by Rassie van der Dussen and the duo raised a 71-run partnership before the latter was removed in the ninth over.

It is to be noted here that the PSL 10 was suspended for nine days due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India.

After both countries agreed on the ceasefire, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the resumption of the tournament from May 17.

