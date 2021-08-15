Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque closed for public amid rising Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad authorities on Sunday closed to the general public the city’s largest Faisal Mosque as the federal capital is seeing a surge in coronavirus infections amid fourth wave.

According to the district magistrate, prayers at the mosque would continue under SOPs.

Moreover, the capital administration also closed roads leading Pir Sohawa – the tourist destination amid rising Delta variant cases.

The inner hall of Faisal Mosque had been sealed by the capital’s administration last year after violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Islamabad, a city of nearly 1.2 million, has imposed a series of new restrictions and partial lockdowns in the past few days to stop the spread of coronavirus.

At least 67 new lives succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while the positivity rate for fresh infetions stood at 6.8 per cent, according to NCOC.

In the daily statistics reported since yesterday, 54,204 total tests were conducted in last 24-hours out of which 3711 fresh cases emerged.

The new cases that emerged today to take the positivity rate to 6.8 pc, while new 67 deaths were reported.

Total deaths with the new ones reported today have risen to 24,406 so far, NCOC reported.