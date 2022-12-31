Islamabad’s security tightened ahead of New Year night

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has tightened the security measures across Islamabad for New Year’s eve, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the capital administration has tightened the security measures across Islamabad and imposed a ban on pillion riding from 6pm on December 31 till 2 am on January 1.

Furthermore, Islamabad Police instructed all the zonal officers to remain in their respective areas and ensure strict security measures for New Year’s eve.

According to the reports, more than 3,000 personnel of police and Rangers were deployed at different sensitive points including entry and exit points of the capital for New Year’s eve.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government took back a notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of New Year’s Eve, hours after the Karachi commissioner’s move.

The ban has been taken back on the directions of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Shah said the law and order situation has improved in the metropolis and they cannot stop the masses from celebrating the new year.

There is no ban on visiting recreational spots in the city, the Sindh chief minister said.

