Islamabad's Tarlai blast: Relief cheques distributed to families of victims

ISLAMABAD: Relief cheques have been distributed to the families of the martyrs of the Tarlai Imambargah, located in Islamabad, that occurred on 6 February.

The cheques, part of the assistance announced by the Prime Minister, have been handed over to the next of kin. Each of the 36 victims’ families from the Tarlai attack received a cheque worth Rs5 million.

In addition, cheques are being provided to the families of four other martyrs from Tunsa Sharif, Talagang, Astor, and Skardu.

The premier had announced the relief package during his visit to the Tarlai Imam Bargah on 11 February. At least 35 people were martyred when a suicide bomber tried to enter the Imambargah during Friday prayers on February 6.

Investigators disclosed key details about the suicide bomber who carried out a deadly attack at a mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai area.

According to official sources, the attacker has been identified as 25-year-old Yasir. He reportedly used between four and six kilograms of explosives packed with ball bearings.

Sources said Yasir fired two shots before entering the mosque and another six shots inside before detonating his suicide jacket. All bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

Police revealed that Yasir had been missing from his home for over a year and remained in intermittent contact with his family via phone calls during that period.