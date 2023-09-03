Islamia University’s obscene videos scandal declared ‘baseless’

MULTAN: The inquiry commission has declared the Islamia University’s obscene videos scandal baseless, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the inquiry commission stated that no videos have been found in the security officer’s phone and the videos have no connection with Islamia University. The forensic report of the video has also been issued.

Earlier, the Governor of Punjab took swift action by establishing a one-member tribunal to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter of the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal.

The governor of Punjab issued a notification stating that the newly constituted tribunal will be operated under Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar, a seasoned legal expert known for his commitment to upholding justice.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur Scandal

The scandal of over 5,000 obscene videos in Islamia University has shocked Bahawalpur.

According to sources, the police are trying to suppress the video scandal whereas the report has been presented to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Three officers including the university’s director of finance Dr Abuzar, Chief Security Officer Syed Ejaz Shah, and the transport officer Altaf however the university administration termed the arrest of three officers a conspiracy against the university.

The report which was sent to the caretaker chief minister revealed that hundreds of student videos and eight grams of Ice drug were recovered from Ejaz Shah’s possession.

On the other side, DPO Abbas Shah challenged the Islamia University allegations. He said that it was revealed that 113 drug-addict students are in the university and there is prejudice against any institute.