Ismail Tara: A famed comedian who did theater despite son’s death

Legendary comedian Ismail Tara died in Karachi on Thursday after kidney failure. He was 73.

His funeral prayer was offered at Memon Masjid Pahariwala on Shaheed Millat Road after Friday prayers. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the funeral prayer and burial of comedian.

Born in Karachi in Nov 1949, the versatile Ismail Tara enjoyed a storied career on stage, television and cinema. He started working in stage plays back in 1964 when he was in his early teens.

Tara – who was famous for his iconic role in Pakistani drama Fifty Fifiy – has worked also hosted the talk show “Lyari King Live” on ARY Digital.

In 2019, the comedian appeared as a guest in an ARY News show ‘Har lamha purjosh’ where he told a sad story of his eight-year-old son who died on the same day when he had to perform at a comedy theatre in front of a jam-packed audience.

“I did the whole theater quietly and later told everyone that my son has passed away,” Tara said while responding to a question asked by the program host.

