Ismail Tara – the shining star of comedy

Renowned Pakistani artist and comedian Ismail Tara passed away at the age of 73. According to his family, the actor was admitted to a private hospital three days ago and died due to kidney failure.

Born in Karachi, on November 16, 1949, Tara started working when he was in his early teens. He was the first in his family who entered the showbiz industry.

His coworkers claim that his mimicking abilities gained him rapid fame and that he soon drew the attention of Pakistan Television’s recruiters.

Tara became well-known through Fifty-Fifty, a comedy show that aired from 1979 to 1981. The show was a huge success and is today considered as one of PTV’s classiest entertainment productions.

Following his success on the small screen, Tara tried his luck on the big screen and quickly proved himself there too.

In 2019, Ismail appeared as a guest in a show ‘Har lamha purjosh’ where he told a sad story of his eight-year-old son who died on the same day when he had to perform at a comedy theatre in front of a jam-packed audience.

He entertained the crowd, made them laugh and performed the funeral ceremony of his son afterwards.

جب اسماعیل تارا نے بیٹے کی وفات کے باوجود تھیٹر کیا۔

اسماعیل تارا کا یادگار انٹرویو۔

The versatile actor has won five Nigar Awards for best comedian in Haathi Mere Saathi, Munda Bigra Jaye, Chief Sahib, Aakhri Mujra and Deewarein.

News of his sudden demise came as a shock to the showbiz fraternity, politicians and athletes.

A large number of people from the industry participated in his funeral in Karachi.

