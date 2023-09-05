ISO warns of suspending Pakistan’s membership

ISLAMABAD: The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has warned Pakistan to suspend its membership amid non-payment of the annual subscription fee, ARY News reported.

As per details, the final warning has been issued to Pakistan after non-payment of the annual subscription despite repeated reminders.

Pakistan was informed via the UN office and other international organizations that the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) membership will be suspended if the annual subscription of 2022 is not cleared.

After the suspension, the PSQCA will lose their voting rights and access to free publications and documents from the organization.

In 2021, Pakistan was elected as a member of three United Nations (UN) bodies, reflecting the international community’s recognition of the country’s positive role at the forum.

The bodies include the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD). It was the sixth time that Pakistan got elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ).