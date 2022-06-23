Isolated dust storm, light rain likely in Karachi’s northern parts today

KARACHI: A weather official on Thursday forecast isolated dust storm and light rain at northern outskirts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the city yesterday received more rainfall than expected. “The Met Office had predicted about dusty winds and rainfall on June 19,” he said.

He predicted likely rainfall in Gadap, Surjani and Orangi Town. The weather official also forecast light rainfall in Lasbela, Hub and some other areas of Balochistan.

“The next spell of rainfall will likely to begin from June 30 evening or from the morning of 1st July,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said. “The weather system will reach Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas and Badin”.

The next spell of rainfall will likely to continue for three to four days, he said.

He said, the first half of monsoon will continue for entire month of July and half of August. “The country will likely to receive heavy rainfall in first half of the monsoon,” weather official said. The monsoon continues in Pakistan from July 1st to 30 September, he added.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also forecast scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Khairpur and Sanghar districts, while isolated rain in Hyderabad and Badin districts from this evening or night.

The Met Office had earlier forecast above normal rainfall in most parts of the country in June.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly outlook predicted more rainfall in Pakistan in the second half of June than the first half of the month.

“Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and the adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the forecast period,” according to the Met Office report.

Most parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during the ongoing month.

