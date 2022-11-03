ISPR condemns attack on PTI long march

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march in Gujranwala, killing one and injuring five people including the PTI Cheif Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, ISPR issued a statement and condemned the attack on PTI long march, and expressed their condelonces to the family of the person reported dead amid the firing. The institution prays for the speecdy recovery of the PTI leader and all other injured, it added.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring five people and killing one.

Ibtisam, the man who foiled an attack in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, has said that he rushed to stop the attacker as soon as he saw him load his gun and point it at the container.

He said that the attacker pointed both his hands up in the air after loading his gun. His aim went down after he grabbed his hand.

