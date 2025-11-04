4 terrorists killed during IBO in Kalat, Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed 4 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Kalat district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was conducted on the night of November 1, 2025, based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group, Fitna al-Hindustan.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of four Indian-sponsored terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, the statement noted.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country”, the ISPR added.

A day earlier, the security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, killing three terrorists affiliated with the India-backed proxy network “Fitna Al Khawarij,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the military media wing, on 2 November 2025, three khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Movement of a group of Khawarij, opposite general area Esham, North Waziristan District, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces.

Own troops effectively engaged this group of Khawarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, two Khawarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khawarij, were killed. It is significant to highlight that one of the killed Khawarij has been identified as Kharji Qasim an Afghan national who was actively serving in Afghan Border Police.