DG ISPR, Info Minister to address political parties on national security tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Information Minister, along with the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), will brief the leaders of all political parties tomorrow on the current national security situation, ARY News reported

According to reports, the briefing, which is set to cover the ongoing security concerns between Pakistan and India, will address the potential implications of the tense situation.

Participants will be informed about the readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the steps taken in diplomacy, and the stance of the state on security matters.

The initiative aims to foster national unity and solidarity among Pakistan’s political leadership during a time of heightened security concerns.

The briefing will serve as a platform to ensure that all political leaders are on the same page regarding the country’s defense and security preparedness.

Read More: Pakistan announces media visit to LoC to counter Indian propaganda

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting facilitated a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC) today and tomorrow.

The purpose of this visit is to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

India has repeatedly made unfounded claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC. During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations.

“Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and categorically rejects any form of terrorism or terrorist activities anywhere in the world,” the statement said.

The nation remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, and any aggression by India will be met with a swift and befitting response, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, After blocking the social media accounts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in India, now the social media account of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has also been blocked.