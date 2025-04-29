Three khwarij killed in Turbat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed three khwarij in an intelligence based operation in Turbat, Balchistan ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kech District’s Turbat on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, the ISPR said security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, three khwarij were killed.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier, the ISPR said that security forces killed six khwarij in two intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security South Waziristan and during the conduct of operation five khwarij were killed.

Separately in another intelligence based operation conducted in North Waziristan, Khwarij Zabihullah alias Zakiran, who was involved in targeted killings of armed forces personnel and innocent civilians and was wanted, was killed by the security forces.