Four Indian-backed terrorists killed in Mastung IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed four Indian-backed terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“On 12 Sep 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mastung District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” said the ISPR.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.”