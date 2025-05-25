Nine Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated nine Khwarij militants in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, nine Indian Sponsored Khwarij were killed in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Indian sponsored khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Tank District and in ensuing fire exchange, two more Indian sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in general area Bagh, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralised three more Indian sponsored khwarij.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, presented evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

In a joint press conference with Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, DG ISPR stated that “Fitna-al-Hindustan” (Indian proxies) were behind the attack on a school bus carrying children in Khuzdar, Balochistan, on May 21. The tragic incident, orchestrated under Indian directives, resulted in the martyrdom of innocent schoolchildren.

During the briefing, Lieutenant General Chaudhry presented several pieces of evidence, including an audio recording linking India to terrorist activities in Balochistan.

In the recording, a serving Indian Army officer, identified as Major Sandeep, is heard speaking with an operative based in Balochistan. They discussed methods for receiving funding intended for terrorist operations in Pakistan.