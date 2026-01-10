11 Khwarij killed in North Waziristan, Kurram operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed eleven khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on January 8, 2026, in North Waziristan district following reports of khwarij presence in the area.

During the operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 6 khwarij were killed.

In a separate incident, a joint intelligence-based operation was carried out by police and security forces in Kurram district. In the ensuing fire exchange, 5 khwarij were effectively neutralised.

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area.

The statement further reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue their relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eradicate the menace of foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Tuesday that 2025 proved to be a landmark and consequential year in Pakistan’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

Addressing a news conference, the DG ISPR stated that terrorism remains the biggest threat currently facing the state of Pakistan, adding that counter-terrorism operations during 2025 witnessed unprecedented intensity.

Providing details of counter-terrorism efforts, the DG ISPR said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) during 2025, resulting in the killing of 2,597 terrorists. He added that 1,235 security personnel were martyred in terrorist attacks across the country.