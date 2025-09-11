19 Khwarij killed in 3 separate engagements in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed 19 Khwarijs in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 9 and 10, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued Thursday.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Guluno, Mohmand District on reported presence of Khwarij. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-proxy khwarij were killed”.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. In the ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

The third encounter took place in Bannu District, where one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces, the military’s media wing said. “Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas”.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, ISPR added.

