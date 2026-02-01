Security forces neutralise 92 terrorists in Balochistan, 18 civilians , 15 Soldiers martyred:ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces have thwarted multiple attacks by terrorists of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan across several districts of Balochistan, and neutralised 92 militants, including three suicide bombers, during operations.

In a statement, Pakistan Army media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that terrorists killed 18 civilians, including women, children, elderly and labours, and 15 security personnel were also embraced shahadat during prolonged and intense clearance missions.

According to ISPR, the militants carried out attacks in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni, targeting both civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan’s military said that on the behest of foreign masters, these cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the lives of the local populace and the development of Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians in District Gwadar and Kharan, killing 18 civilians.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies responded “swiftly and effectively”, launching clearance operations in the affected areas., and killed ninety-two terrorists, including three suicide bombers.

“Tragically, during clearance operations and intense standoffs, fifteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat”, ISPR added.

According to the Army media wing, Intelligence reports have clearly confirmed that the attacks were orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct contact with the terrorists throughout the incident.

ISPR said search and clearance operations remain ongoing, adding that those involved in planning, facilitating and carrying out the attacks would be brought to justice.

The military also said that in separate operations on 30 January, 41 terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij were killed in Panjgur and Harnai. According to ISPR, the total number of militants killed in Balochistan over the past 48 hours has risen to 133.

ISPR said that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.