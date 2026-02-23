Five terrorists, including suicide bomber, killed in Pishin IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed five terrorists including a suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation in Pishin, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Pakistan Army’s public relations wing, the operation carried out on tip-off information, resulted in the killing of five terrorists linked to Fitna al-Khawarij, including a suicide bomber. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the militants, ISPR added.

The statement added that the neutralised terrorists were involved in multiple acts of terrorism. A clearance and sanitisation operation is currently under way in the area to eliminate any remaining threats.

ISPR reaffirmed that no Indian-sponsored terrorist will be allowed to escape, and that security forces remain determined to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Earlier on February 6, at least 24 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Orakzai District on the night of 4–5 February 2026 following reports of the presence of khwarij.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 14 khwarij were killed.

In a second intelligence-based operation in Khyber District, security forces engaged another group of militants. In the ensuing fire exchange, ten more khwarij were effectively neutralised.