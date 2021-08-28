ISPR video pays tribute to martyrs, families ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a video paying tribute to the families of the martyrs ahead of the Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 06, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

This is the second such video released by the ISPR ahead of the Defence and Martyrs Day in two days while paying tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard the homeland.



DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also lauded the families of the armed forces who he said courageously face difficulties as their loved ones serve and guard the nation.

Read More: ISPR pays tribute to martyrs & heroes on eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day

He said that a father who serves the nation in deep waters is no less than a superhero for his son.



It was on September 06 in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.