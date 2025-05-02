After PM Shehbaz, India blocks ISPR’s YouTube, X accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Narendra Modi-led Indian government has blocked the official YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after being exposed over false claims related to the Pahalgam false flag operation, ARY News reported.

According to details, the move comes after the ISPR, through its Director General, clearly revealed facts and exposed Indian lies regarding the Pahalgam fiasco on 29th and 30th April.

Sources say the Modi government acted in panic as ISPR’s detailed response challenged India’s narrative with facts, embarrassing New Delhi on the global stage.

The Modi government’s attempt to silence the truth has raised serious concerns about freedom of expression and the spread of disinformation in the region.

Earlier, India suspended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel amid rising tension between the two countries after the Pahalgam incident.

The Indian government went nuts after PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at Kakul Academy was posted on the YouTube channel. The platform removed the speech video after a complaint was filed by the Indian government.

The YouTube administration said PM Shehbaz Sharif has been given the right to appeal.

The bans by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government are being perceived as attempts to restrict the alternative narrative surrounding the Pahalgam attack.

Read More: PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel banned in India

Similarly, India blocked Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel following the Pahalgam attack in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

In an apparent attempt to suppress freedom of speech, the Indian government has also blocked YouTube channels of former cricketers Basit Ali and Rashid Latif, along with Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar, the renowned Pakistani speedster, has a popular channel with over 3.5 million followers worldwide, where he shares his candid views on cricket and societal issues.

In addition to blocking Akhtar’s channel, India also shut down 16 Pakistani news channels that raised questions about the Pahalgam tragedy.

According to The Hindu report, Pakistani YouTube channels, which collectively have around 63 million subscribers, include major Pakistani news channels including ARY News, Dawn News, Samaa TV, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, and Suno News.