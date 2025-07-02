web analytics
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Israel agrees to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, claims President Trump

By Jahanzaib Ali
TOP NEWS

United States (US) President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, claimed that Israel has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Donald Trump said in his message on social media platform said: “My representatives held extensive and productive meetings with Israeli officials,” asserting that the Israeli side has accepted the terms of the proposed truce.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60 DAY CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war.”

The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring peace,  will deliver this final proposal, Donald Trump said and hoped for the good for Middle East.

Trump further said, “I am optimistic that Hamas will accept this deal for the greater good of the Middle East.”

Israeli forces have bombed a cafe, a school and food distribution sites in Gaza, killing at least 95 Palestinians, and attacked a hospital, wounding several more people.

At least 62 of the victims of Monday’s attacks were in Gaza City and the north of the territory.

The figure includes 39 people who were killed in an Israeli strike on a seaside cafe, Al-Baqa cafeteria, in northern Gaza City. Dozens more were wounded.

Among the dead was journalist Ismail Abu Hatab, as well as women and children who had gathered at the cafe.

One witness said that Israeli fighter jets carried out the strike.

