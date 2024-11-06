Israeli government celebrates Trump’s election victory

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters celebrated Donald Trump’s election as president, hailing what a leader of the Israeli settler movement called an ally who would support them “unconditionally”. Congratulating Republican Trump, Israel’s Netanyahu said the former president had made “history’s greatest comeback”.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he said in a statement, which was echoed by the leaders of the hard-right nationalist religious parties in his coalition.

The Palestinian group Hamas, which has been fighting Israel for more than a year in Gaza, said the election was a matter for the American people, but it called for an end to the “blind support” for Israel from the United States.

“We urge Trump to learn from (President Joe) Biden’s mistakes,” Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

The outcome is a relief for Netanyahu’s coalition, which has clashed with Biden’s Democratic administration over the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon that have fuelled protests worldwide and left Israel increasingly isolated internationally.

As the world watched the U.S. election on Tuesday night, Netanyahu took the opportunity to sack his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, one of the Biden administration’s and the U.S. military’s favoured interlocutors in the government.

“The current administration trusted minister Gallant,” said Ephraim Sneh, a former brigadier general in the Israeli army.

The removal of Gallant, in the middle of a multi-front war that threatens to escalate into a full-scale confrontation with Iran, drew protesters to the streets in Israel but was welcomed by Netanyahu’s camp.

Israel Katz, Gallant’s replacement who had been serving as foreign minister, said Trump’s victory would strengthen the alliance with Israel and help to secure return of the 101 hostages still remaining in Gaza.

MAJOR WINS

The first Trump administration delivered major wins to Netanyahu, when it went against most of the world in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and accepting Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

But it was not clear whether Trump’s new administration will lend the same support in the middle of a war that could directly draw in the United States, said Burcu Ozcelik, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“Topping a complex list of unknowns is how much leverage Trump will have over Netanyahu,” she said.

Despite friction between Netanyahu and Biden, the administration provided unstinting support to Israel since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 that triggered the Gaza war.

Israel’s settler leaders welcomed Trump’s victory after Biden’s administration imposed sanctions and asset freezes on settler groups and individuals involved in violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“We expect to have an ally standing unconditionally beside us as we fight the battles that are a war on the entire West,” Israel Ganz, chairman of the main Yesha settler council, said in a statement to Reuters.

Underscoring the tensions, around 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday targeting locations including the coastal city of Tel Aviv with no injuries, the

Israeli military said. Israeli media reported that a rocket had landed near Israel’s main Ben Gurion airport.

Nearly two thirds of Israelis believe Trump would be better for Israel than his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris, according to a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute.

“I think it’s good for Israel,” said Jerusalem resident Nissim Attias. “He proved the last time he was the president, he moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and everything that he said, he did.”