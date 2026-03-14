Israel and Lebanon are expected ​to hold direct talks in the ‌coming days, their first since the start of the Iran war that has drawn Lebanon deeper ​into conflict, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported ​on Saturday, citing two sources with knowledge ⁠of the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law ​Jared Kushner will be involved in the ​talks that may be held in Paris or in Cyprus, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s confidant ​Ron Dermer leading the Israeli delegation, Haaretz ​said.

The negotiations were expected to focus on ending fighting ‌in ⁠Lebanon and disarming the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, Haaretz said.

Hezbollah opened fire on Israel on March 2 saying it was retaliating ​for the ​killing of ⁠Iran’s supreme leader at the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on ​Iran.

Israel has since launched an extensive ​bombing ⁠campaign against the powerful Lebanese armed group, which has killed more than 770 people ⁠and ​displaced hundreds of thousands more, ​while Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets across the ​border.