Israel announces ceasefire for Ramadan and Passover

In a significant development during the holy months of Ramadan and Passover, Israel has declared a ceasefire under the “Witkoff framework,” named after US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

The ceasefire, effective immediately, is set to last for six weeks and marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement earlier today outlining the terms of the ceasefire.

According to the announcement, half of the hostages, both living and deceased, will be released on the first day of the ceasefire. The release of the remaining hostages is contingent upon reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement by the end of the six-week period.

The decision to adopt the Witkoff framework follows a security discussion chaired by Prime Minister Netanyahu, attended by key officials including the Defense Minister and senior security establishment figures.

The framework was proposed by Steve Witkoff after assessing the current deadlock in ceasefire negotiations, indicating a need for additional time to bridge the gaps between the parties involved.

While Israel has committed to the ceasefire, Hamas has thus far refused to accept the Witkoff framework, citing ongoing concerns and disagreements.

Under the terms agreed upon, Israel retains the right to resume military operations if negotiations fail to yield a permanent ceasefire by the end of the designated period.

This provision has been supported by previous US administrations, including a side letter from the Trump administration.

In response to Hamas’ current stance, Israel has expressed readiness to engage in negotiations should Hamas reconsider its position and accept the terms of the Witkoff framework.

The international community awaits further developments as stakeholders monitor the implementation and response to this ceasefire initiative during a critical period for both Israeli and Palestinian communities.